We have all the answers to your royal baby questions right here.

When you woke up this morning with a royal news hangover, you might have had a few questions.

Like, will the royal baby ever be Queen or King?

Will they be a Prince or a Princess?

We have the answers.

Where will the baby fall in the line of succession?

Seventh in line.

The baby will bump Harry’s uncle the Duke of York into eighth place in the line of succession, while Princesses Beatrice and Eugenie move into ninth and 10th.

Will he or she ever be a monarch?

Unlikely. The baby will have three cousins Prince George – a future king – and Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis, who are further up the line of succession, so it is a safe bet that throne will stay on the Cambridge side of the family.

What will be the baby be called?

William and Kate chose royal favourites for their children.

But will Harry and American-born Meghan go classic or break the royal mould when naming their baby?