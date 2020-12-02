In 2004, the world fell in love with Jonathan Bennett in Mean Girls. This is his life now.

Jonathan Bennett has announced his engagement to his boyfriend, Jaymes Vaughan.

The couple, who have been dating for three years, got engaged on the set of Bennett's upcoming television movie, The Christmas House.

Vaughan, who previously appeared on The Amazing Race, proposed with an original song as he held up a sign that read: "We never did find our song, so I wrote it for you."

"That's when I knew I was getting proposed to because it was the same type of sign he made when he told me he loved me for the first time," Bennett told People. "And then I began to ugly-cry the ugliest cry anyone has ever cried."

"What we have is really special. It's the thing people make movies about or, I guess in this case, write songs about," he added.

"It feels like family being with him. I feel like there's nothing in the world we can't accomplish when we are together."

Vaughan, who hosts Reelz Channel's entertainment program, Celebrity Page, met Bennett while he was promoting his Food Network show Halloween Wars.

They first shared their relationship publicly in 2017, when Bennett shared a photo of the couple in matching Halloween costumes.