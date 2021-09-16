Jon Hamm has been photographed on an Italian beach with his girlfriend, Anna Osceola.

The couple, who have a 17-year age gap, had their arms around each other and have reportedly been going out for more than a year. But don’t expect an engagement announcement – as the Mad Men star says he doesn’t have a “marriage chip”.

Hamm has no happy childhood memories of his parents being together. They divorced when he was two, and he lived with his mum, Deborah, in Missouri. When he was 10, she died of colon cancer.

“It was very fast,” he told British GQ. “It was incredibly hard to watch. Life really does a number on you. I watched my mum shrivel up, and at 35.”

Hamm moved in with his dad Daniel, whose first wife had also died, leaving him with two daughters. Hamm was brought up by his dad and grandmother, as well as three local women.

One of them was Carolyn Clarke.

“Because he didn’t have a mother, there were three of us that decided we were going to mother him, whether he wanted it or not,” Clarke told In Depth With Graham Bensinger. “And he enjoyed being around my daughter.”

Watch Carolyn Clarke's interview with Graham Bensinger, where she speaks about raising Jon Hamm in his teen years. Post continues below.





Clarke’s daughter was Sarah Clarke, who would go on to star in 24. She and Hamm went to two school proms together.

One time, Sarah’s older brother Preston brought home his college roommate, who happened to be future movie star Paul Rudd. Rudd was keen on Sarah, but was “slightly intimidated” by Hamm.

“He seemed like he was a good-looking, athletic guy who possessed qualities I did not possess,” Rudd told Vanity Fair.

Rudd, Hamm and the Clarke siblings played Trivial Pursuit, and Rudd realised that Hamm was also smart.

“I felt so emasculated in the game that, as a result, I started reading atlases.”

Jon Hamm and Paul Rudd, 2009. Image: Getty. But it wasn’t until Hamm was in college that he lost his virginity. He was 19.