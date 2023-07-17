'Over the moon in love.' Lindsay Lohan has welcomed her first child.

Lindsay Lohan has welcomed her first child with her husband Bader Shammas.

The actress gave birth to a son named Luai, a representative for Lohan told People.

"Lindsay Lohan and her financier husband, Bader Shammas, welcomed a beautiful, healthy son named Luai. The family is over the moon in love," the rep told the publication.

Luai, an Arabic name meaning "shield or protector", was born in Dubai, where the couple live.

Lohan previously announced her pregnancy in an Instagram post back in March, sharing a photo of a white baby onesie with the words "coming soon".

"We are blessed and excited," she captioned the post at the time.

The 37-year-old married Shammas last July after the pair got engaged in November 2021.

Sharing her engagement news on Instagram at the time, Lohan wrote, "My love. My life. My family. My future".