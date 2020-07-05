"People don't realise the stress." MasterChef's Poh on the backlash to her 'chaotic cooking'.

To catch up on all things ﻿MasterChef Australia 2020﻿, make sure you check out our MasterChef hub. We’ve got you completely covered.

We know MasterChef favourite Poh Ling Yeow for her high-risk, stress-inducing cooking approach that has brought deep pools of anxious sweat to the loungerooms of Australians over the past two months.

On Sunday night, that sweat turned to tears, when the fan-favourite was eliminated from the cooking competition.

Just shy of the top five, Poh strutted out of the famous kitchen with a sigh of relief, she tells Mamamia.

"You are just running on adrenaline for months, so immediately I felt a strange relief. But then right away, I thought 'Oh my God, why did I make those decisions I just made moments ago?'"

Just prior, Poh - the runner-up on the first season of MasterChef - had tried to cook a redemption dish, making the Sardinian potato dumplings she felt she didn't do justice to in a previous challenge. Poh mismanaged her time, forcing her to make unforeseen alterations with just two minutes to go. It was a decision that ended with her elimination.

Watch Poh's exit interview here. Post continues below.



Video via Channel Ten.

Throughout the season, viewers have become accustomed to Poh's 'chaotic cooking'. In fact, her always-ambitious strategy has attracted a swarm of criticism online. Speaking with Mamamia, Poh brushes the backlash off, saying viewers simply don't understand the pressure cooker environment of the MasterChef kitchen.

"A few people were accusing me of being really attention-seeking... Well, number one, I'm on a television show, so of course I want some level of attention or I wouldn't be there. But number two, it wasn't ever about that for me. It was just about seeing how hard I could push myself," the chef explains.

"I would like to say to them, next time they're on Masterchef: Back To Win, I'd like to see them be really organised and cook a splendid, winning dish," she adds.

"People don't realise the stress we're under. Also, I just work like that better, that's just how I work.

﻿"I'm not like that in my commercial kitchen. It's just how I am when I'm in a creative flow state. I was trying to get so much done, like I was always trying to cook more than one dish, because I'm a cultural cook. I wanted to tell a story, and often I felt like it required more than one dish to tell that story."