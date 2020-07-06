"A NATIONAL TREASURE." The best reactions to Poh's elimination on MasterChef last night.

Poh Ling Yeow was undoubtedly one of the most loved contestants on MasterChef Australia: Back To Win.

She's erratic, passionate, and stupidly talented, and somehow we've all just become used to the magic she creates when she (once again) gives herself way too much to do, in a tiny time limit.

But on Sunday night that dreaded clock finally caught her, and she was eliminated from the show just shy of the top five.

It's safe to say collectively as a country, we just aren't coping.

WATCH: Poh's exit interview is everything. Post continues after video.



Video via Channel Ten.

For Asian Australians, Poh represented a kind of diversity previously absent on our TV screens.

"There was a sense of pride watching Poh (Malaysian/Chinese background) unashamedly draw from her heritage to create otak otak and nasi lemak," wrote Mamamia's Melody Teh after an earlier episode.

"For the many Australians who have an Asian background watching from home, this new season of MasterChef has packed an emotional punch that none of us expected from a cooking competition," Melody added.

Last night, that same sentiment was echoed in the tributes on Twitter.