"I considered walking away." Everything we know about MasterChef's frontrunner Emelia Jackson.

For several weeks now, Emelia Jackson has proven herself to be a dark horse in the MasterChef kitchen.

Earlier this season, she wowed judges when she recreated Kirsten Tibballs’ watermelon meljito during a pressure test.

While the challenge frazzled contestants Brendan Pang, Simon Toohey and Khanh Ong, all eyes were on Emelia, who kept her cool throughout the cook, and served up what was essentially a mirror image of the intricate dessert.

"I can’t fault any of it – she should be congratulated," chef Kirsten Tibballs said after tasting Emelia’s dish.﻿

All of us watching on from home were just as impressed.