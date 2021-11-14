New babies, engagements and break-ups. The most memorable stars of Married At First Sight, now.

To catch up on all the Married at First Sight recaps and gossip, check out the MAFS hub page and join our ‘Married at First Sight Lols’ Facebook group. We’ve got you covered.

Married at First Sight's former contestants have given us one hell of a show.

We watched on when a virgin became a… non- virgin.

One contestant waxed her fake husband’s butt.

And multiple cheating scandals.

So, we thought it was time we took a lil’ stroll down memory lane to see what some of the original brides and grooms have been up to.

The reality TV show has given us a variety of characters over its seven seasons. Some, we loved. Others, not so much. But here’s where some of the most memorable former Married At First Sight stars are in 2021.

Nadia Stamp.





Nadia didn't find love with her fake husband Anthony Manton, on the fourth season of Married At First Sight.

But not to worry, because it wouldn't be too long 'til she was swept off her feet by cricketer Glen Talaric.

And now, after three years together, the pair have announced they are expecting their first child together.