It seems there is no better place for a candid chat than around the campfire, somewhere in the South African jungle.

In exclusive unaired footage, members of this year's I'm A Celebrity…Get Me Out Of Here season gather at camp, where this time, they discuss their experiences with social anxiety.

"Do you experience social anxiety at all?" radio host Woody Whitelaw asks former Home and Away star Debra Lawrance.

"No, I can speak in wet cement," she says. "I didn't even as a kid either. Yeah, so we're very social family."

"That's one reason I'll drink," Whitelaw replies.

"I'll drink fast [and] early sometimes, and I realise I do it. And I think it's just because I'm heightened or anxious around new people."

Domenica Calarco, sitting next to them, then shares she also has social anxiety, which most people don't take seriously.

"I think when I tell people I have social anxiety, they don't believe me," she says. "Because when I am in a group of people I don't make it known."

Domenica with campmate Nathan Henry. Image: Channel 10.