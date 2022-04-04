Why Cody and Selina broke up, and everything else that's happened since the MAFS finale.

To catch up on all the MAFS 2022 recaps and gossip, visit our MAFS hub page. Want the MAFS recaps delivered straight to you? Sign up to Mamamia recaps here.

On Monday night, we watched all the Married At First Sight brides and grooms (except for one) meet for one final dinner party.

While the show is officially coming to an end, the drama is far from over.

The reunion dinner party kicked off with plenty of revelations - from broken up couples to an alleged cheating scandal - and led into the final couch session with the experts. Which obviously meant a dramatic recap of every fallout from the show, and airing it on a big screen for all the brides and grooms to see.

Of course, we have all the information you need about what happened during and after the MAFS finale.

Where was Texan groom, Andrew?

Andrew and Holly only made it a few weeks in before calling it quits on MAFS, but they were the first couple to stir up major controversy on the show.

For anyone watching Monday's episode, you may have noticed the Texan groom was missing from the dinner party.

According to reports, Andrew disappeared from the show on quite dramatic terms and allegedly had a difficult time dealing with the reality that he would be painted as a villain. He then reportedly refused to take part in a majority of the radio interviews he was booked in for, and had zero intention to return to meet the rest of the brides and grooms for any reunions.

“He’s freaking out about how it’s going to be portrayed,” an unnamed contestant told So Dramatic!

“He didn’t come back for any of the filming, like the boy’s night or the reunion," they continued adding that despite some grooms reaching out to Andrew, he didn't "want anything to do with the show".

However, a friend close to Andrew told the site he had suffered a mental "breakdown" after seeing how his time on the show played out.