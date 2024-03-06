Mamamia recaps Married At First Sight: Don't pretend your cheating scandal is not a cheating scandal.

To catch up on all the Married at First Sight recaps and gossip, check out the MAFS hub page. We've got you covered.

Before things descend into chaos, we must enjoy around 90 seconds of good, wholesome fun.

Because Ridge met Jade's daughter V and it was deeeeeece.

Anyway!

Lucinda Light and Timothy have left Byron Bay, but Byron Bay has not left them. They're better than ever and Lucinda thinks he is a "true Gemini", whatever that means.

Timothy is also concerned about his fake TV son, Tristan, who is feeling emotionally fried after Jack's body-shaming comment.

Lauren is also seething. Her dinner party goal is to make Jack apologise in front of the whole group.

Jonathan's dinner party goal is to avoid seeing Jack's nipple.

Lauren wants to uncover the manufacturer of Jack's nipple-revealing clothing so she can send them a cease and desist. I'll co-sign! Let's turn it into a class-action!

Jack and his nipples are pretending they're having a hard (haha!) time getting past their whale comment.

The nipples would very much like to be excluded from this narrative