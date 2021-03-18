Um... it looks like two of the new couples on MAFS could swap partners, and more in Celeb in 5.

1. Um... it looks like two of the new couples on MAFS could swap partners.

It's only been three days since the Married at First Sight intruders joined the experiment and there's already drama. Surprise, surprise.

On Monday night, we watched Georgia and Liam and Kerry and Johnny get married on the reality TV show. And since then, reports have emerged suggesting that neither couple last.

In fact, these same reports noted that there might be a partner swap between them, and it's Georgia and Johnny that end up together post-show.

Yep, we know. Wild.

According to The Wash, back in December Georgia and Johnny were spotted at the exact same venue a few days apart.

So the theory is, the couple would attend the venue together and then upload their Instagram photos on different days, in an attempt to keep a lid on their romance.