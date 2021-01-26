celebrity

Billie Eilish responded to those d**ckhead comments about her body in a singlet.

Warning: This post deals with self harm and may be triggering for some readers.

In the latest news of women having to defend their bodies, Billie Eilish has responded to some d**khead who body shamed her a couple of months ago. 

Late last year, the 18-year-old Grammy-wining singer was photographed by paparazzi while she was going for a walk wearing a singlet and shorts. 

Watch: Georgia Love explains her response to her body shaming saga. Post continues below.


Video via Mamamia.

All of a sudden the pics were smeared everywhere, and for no reason other than people being absolute trash, in came the wave of body shaming comments.

Finding the time between playing WOW and getting good Wi-Fi connection in their parents' basement, someone by the name of @GamesNosh said this:

Cue: supportive comments flooding in to defend Eilish. 

Thing is though, whether the comments are negative of positive, why the f**k are we all weighing in on a teenager's body?

Listen: Is it ever okay to talk about people's weight loss? The celebrity photos we're not meant to talk about. Post continues below.

This month, Eilish graced the cover of Vanity Fair (CASUAL) and spoke out about the photos and comments surrounding them.

In the interview she said her loved ones were concerned about the whole thing, “because the reason I used to cut myself was because of my body”. 

Leave a comment
Listen Now
00:00

How Olivia Wilde Became The Villain In Her Romance With Harry Styles

The Spill

Narelda Jacobs On Why We Shouldn’t Celebrate January 26th

No Filter

How To Have A Conversation About Changing The Date

Mamamia Out Loud
ADVERTISEMENT

She goes on to say that's she's glad this happened now rather than when she was still struggling with her body image

"I was really, really glad though, mainly, that I'm in this place in my life, because if that had happened three years ago, when I was in the midst of my horrible body relationship, or [when I was] dancing a tonne, five years ago, I wasn’t really eating."

"I was, like, starving myself. I remember taking a pill that told me that it would make me lose weight and it only made me pee the bed – when I was 12. It’s just crazy.”

In response to the Twitter comment, she said: "I thought that I would be the only one dealing with my hatred for my body, but I guess the internet also hates my body. So that’s great."

Despite being iconic for wearing baggy clothing in an attempt to hide her body from public judgement, this isn't the first time she's copped body shaming and sexualisation online.

Last year she wore a swimsuit while she was holidaying in Hawaii (pre-COVID) and people felt the need to comment on whether or not she should be wearing swimwear if she didn't want to be 'objectified'. 

In an interview with Dazed she had said, "I saw comments like, 'How dare she talk about not wanting to be sexualised and wear this?! It was trending. There were comments like, 'I don't like her anymore because as soon as she turns 18 she’s a whore'. Like, dude. I can't win.”

Can you imagine getting body shamed by online trolls when you're BARLEY an adult? 

It's 2021. Like, give it a f**king break.

Feature image: Getty

What do you think of Billie Eilish's comments towards her body shamers? Share your thoughts in the comment section below.

Tags:
Search
News
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Parents
Work & Money
Relationships
00:00 / ???
MY PROFILE
My Profile
COMMUNITY
Conversations
My Comments
Comment Feed
ARTICLES
My Saved
My Extras
My Mamamia
What's New?
Community Guidelines
Logout