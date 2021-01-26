Billie Eilish responded to those d**ckhead comments about her body in a singlet.

Warning: This post deals with self harm and may be triggering for some readers.



In the latest news of women having to defend their bodies, Billie Eilish has responded to some d**khead who body shamed her a couple of months ago.

Late last year, the 18-year-old Grammy-wining singer was photographed by paparazzi while she was going for a walk wearing a singlet and shorts.

All of a sudden the pics were smeared everywhere, and for no reason other than people being absolute trash, in came the wave of body shaming comments.

Finding the time between playing WOW and getting good Wi-Fi connection in their parents' basement, someone by the name of @GamesNosh said this:

in 10 months Billie Eilish has developed a mid-30's wine mom body. pic.twitter.com/pMRFdZZ7mE — GamesNosh (@GamesNosh) October 13, 2020

Cue: supportive comments flooding in to defend Eilish.

Thing is though, whether the comments are negative of positive, why the f**k are we all weighing in on a teenager's body?

This month, Eilish graced the cover of Vanity Fair (CASUAL) and spoke out about the photos and comments surrounding them.

In the interview she said her loved ones were concerned about the whole thing, “because the reason I used to cut myself was because of my body”.