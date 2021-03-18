Pete Davidson's 'wife' sent out a media release. He's not married.

It's been a weird week for Pete Davidson.

In the last few days, the comedian has supposedly launched a new production company, announced his secret marriage to a childhood friend, and even welcomed a baby.

Well, not really.

Let us explain.

It all started with a fake press release.

On Tuesday, Bodega Cats Presents sent out a press release, claiming they were a new production company founded by a woman named Michelle Mootreddy and her "husband" Pete Davidson.

"Pete and Michelle were childhood friends prior to starting Bodega Cats Presents and are married," the statement read.

The press release also included quotes supposedly from Davidson himself.

"I am really excited to be part of this company and help people get a start in this industry," the quote said.

"I never thought I would do something like this, but I met some of my closest friends doing stand-up, so I felt this was the right thing to do to give back to my community."

On the Bodega Cats website, which has since been removed, both Davidson and Mootreddy were listed as co-founders and co-CEO's of the new production company.

The fake press release was shared across various social media platforms. Image: LinkedIn.