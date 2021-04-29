Jason from MAFS has been back on Instagram for 5 minutes and he’s offended everyone, and more in Celeb in 5.

reality tv

1. Jason from MAFS has been back on Instagram for five minutes and he’s already offended everyone.

So it looks like Married at First Sight producers have given Jason Engler access back to his Instagram, and they just... shouldn't have?

Engler shared a pic of himself at the pool yesterday, captioning it: "If you ran as much as your mouth you’d be in great shape 🤫🤐 #whatupdramaarmy," and yes, we think it's fair to say he's referencing fellow MAFS groom, Liam Cooper, who he went on a fat-phobic, bi-phobic rant about late last year.

The video, that was leaked by So Dramatic earlier this month showed Jason saying: “Georgia’s husband is a full blown homosexual. He’s ugly, he’s chubby, he does not go to the gym.” 

And, while he did apologise at the time (briefly in a statement to the Daily Mail), based on his latest Instagram caption it seems he's not quite ready to move on. 

2. “He was a bit of a s**t bloke.” Elly Miles is getting rather honest about Frazer and their Bachelorette break up.

Elly Miles got very candid about her ex-relationship with Frazer Neate on The Real House Husbands podcast this week, and she really didn't hold back. 

She started off by telling hosts, Tim Sattler and Rod Jones, that their relationship "was just the best thing ever until he got out of quarantine and went back into the real world". 

"This is a bit of a quote from him, but he kept saying ‘I still want everyone to know that it’s the same Frazer,’ and I think he had a bit of an ego going on, like he was the top dog in Brisbane, and I think he just wanted to uphold that in Brisbane," she said.

"The moment he got out of the Bachie bubble, everything started to go downhill, but for me it wasn’t a bubble, it was my life."

She also addressed the cheating allegations that were circulating towards the end of their relationship by saying he never admitted it, and that she's ultimately grateful for the relationship regardless.

“Even though I went through a really s**t time with Frazer and what I went through afterwards, I had anxiety and I’ve had to dig deep to overcome some trust issues that I’ve had as a result. I’m on the road to being more self-aware and so connected.

“Thank f**k I went through all that s**t,” she continued. 

“While it was fucked at the time, it’s going to be okay.”

Oh, and she also added that “he might have been a bit of a s**t bloke, but he was a great lesson.”

3. “We just got MARRIED and we’re very chuffed.” Hannah Gadsby announces her new wife.

Hannah Gadsby has just introduced us to her new wife in the most low-key way possible.

On Thursday, the comedian uploaded a photo to Twitter of herself and her new wife, Jenny, alongside the caption: "I’d like to introduce all y’all to Jenny."

"She’s a producer extraordinaire. She’s funny and very talented at reciting facts. We just got MARRIED and we are very chuffed. This is me gushing. I’m full of very positive feelings. Thanks to all y’all who voted for marriage equality," she said.

Gatsby - who's best known for her award-winning show Nanette - condemned the marriage equality plebiscite as harmful to young LGBTQIA+ Australians in 2016.

"I don’t want young kids to hear the kind of horrific bile I was forced to listen to [then]," she wrote on Facebook, via The Guardian

"For many, the debate was theatre. For me, it made me hate myself so deeply I have never been able to develop an aptitude for relationships."

So four years on, we're so happy to hear this exciting news. 

4. More messages have been exchanged between Rami Malek and Rachel Bilson after that Instagram stuff up.

Before we getting into this one, let's start at the beginning.

Rachel Bilson and Rami Malek, perhaps best known as Summer in The O.C. and Freddie Mercury in Bohemian Rhapsody, were classmates at the same Californian high school. 

When Malek's career went gangbusters thanks to the success of Bohemian Rhapsody, Bilson shared a throwback pic of them as teenagers, from a school trip to New York City.

She captioned the photo: "Hey @ramimalek where'd you get that gold chain?" with a bunch of hashtags, including #oscarworthy and #dontforgetthelittlepeople.

Bilson didn't think much more about it until checking her DMs about a week later.

"I actually look and I have a message from Rami. But it wasn't like, 'Hey! How are you?!' It was straight to: 'I would really appreciate if you take that down. I'm a really private person,'" she told Dax Shepard on his podcast, Armchair Expert.

Awkward, we know.

And now, she's talked about the situation even more.

Appearing on the LadyGang podcast this week, Bilson explained that after the whole debacle, Malek reached out.

"Rami and I actually have talked since that came out," she said.

"He connected with me, and we’re all good. He, you know, was so sweet and we’re totally fine and we talked about it and we’re good.

"He was so gracious, and I totally understand where he was coming from and he understood me. And I was just so happy we were able to squash it and, like, move on," she said.

Ah, we're so glad to hear.

5. Jaimie quickly became a villain on Married at First Sight. Most of what we saw was a lie. 

The fact that reality TV shows edit various contestants into 'roles' should surprise precisely no one by now.

There's the narrator, the 'wifey' and of course, no matter the show, the 'villain'. 

Married At First Sight has a lot of 'villains'. Some are very much justified because... you can't... just edit Bryce into Bryce, ya know?

Another of 2021's MAFS villains was bride Jaimie, who had a short and not-at-all sweet stint on the show after being matched with her fake-ex-husband Chris.

Like so many MAFS relationships, their fake marriage didn't go too well. They made it through one commitment ceremony, before calling it quits literally a day later.

Chris alleged Jaimie told him that the only reason she wrote Stay at the Commitment Ceremony was to save face.

He brought up how Jaimie only asked him to "stop being so nice because you're making me look bad" on camera, and Jaimie was horrified because yep, this made her look really, really bad. She called him a liar and Chris stormed out.

And that was that.

Well, not really. MAFS may be over but the drama never sleeps.

Jaimie has previously hinted about being unhappy at her MAFS portrayal in various Instagram posts, but she hasn't done much media.

After leaving the show, she addressed a few things in a photo caption, saying her 'handwashing' comments were a bad joke, rebuffing her 'princess' portrayal and claiming she did not ask anyone to fake anything.

Now, Jaimie has apparently broken her contract to give a really long, two-part interview with gossip pod So Dramatic! to share 'the truth' about her experience on reality TV.

In total the two eps are nearly three hours, which is... a lot, especially considering she was on the show for precisely a week. It's a really full-on chat, and clearly cathartic for Jaimie to share her side of things as a way of putting it behind her.

In the interview, she shares her side of many of her most memorable moments on the show.

Her first appearance on MAFS was at her wedding to Chris, which was automatically... not great. She criticised his hair and a number of other things early on, which became an ongoing storyline.

"I think watching it back I was probably just as shocked as the people that were watching with us," she explained of her wedding day episode.

"There're things that I did say, so coming down the aisle when I said 'uh oh, the hair', I meant it, because you know he hadn't yet turned around and first impressions are exactly that. You see someone and you're like 'oh my god', but a haircut doesn't make a person so the fact that that kinda got turned into this big storyline is ridiculous."

Jaimie said her comments after their vows, such as those about not usually liking nose rings, were due to being asked certain questions by producers.

"I honestly said nothing bad about Chris on the wedding day at all and I think that I felt like the producers were pissed at me for not saying enough and not causing enough drama... they asked questions in a certain way to then be able to frame it differently. So when I said 'I'm not a nose ring kind of girl but you know, that's fine and I'm glad he could be how he is', they can easily cut that too 'I'm not a nose ring kind of girl'."

Want to know more? You can read the full article over here.

Feature Image: Instagram / @jasonengler_

