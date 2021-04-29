Jason from MAFS has been back on Instagram for 5 minutes and he’s offended everyone, and more in Celeb in 5.

1. Jason from MAFS has been back on Instagram for five minutes and he’s already offended everyone.

So it looks like Married at First Sight producers have given Jason Engler access back to his Instagram, and they just... shouldn't have?

Engler shared a pic of himself at the pool yesterday, captioning it: "If you ran as much as your mouth you’d be in great shape 🤫🤐 #whatupdramaarmy," and yes, we think it's fair to say he's referencing fellow MAFS groom, Liam Cooper, who he went on a fat-phobic, bi-phobic rant about late last year.

The video, that was leaked by So Dramatic earlier this month showed Jason saying: “Georgia’s husband is a full blown homosexual. He’s ugly, he’s chubby, he does not go to the gym.”

And, while he did apologise at the time (briefly in a statement to the Daily Mail), based on his latest Instagram caption it seems he's not quite ready to move on.

Listen to Mamamia's daily entertainment podcast, The Spill. Post continues after podcast.

2. “He was a bit of a s**t bloke.” Elly Miles is getting rather honest about Frazer and their Bachelorette break up.

Elly Miles got very candid about her ex-relationship with Frazer Neate on The Real House Husbands podcast this week, and she really didn't hold back.

She started off by telling hosts, Tim Sattler and Rod Jones, that their relationship "was just the best thing ever until he got out of quarantine and went back into the real world".