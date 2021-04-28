Jaimie quickly became a villain on Married at First Sight. Most of what we saw was a lie.

To catch up on all the MAFS 2021 recaps and gossip, check out The Twins recaps and visit our MAFS hub page.

The fact that reality TV shows edit various contestants into 'roles' should surprise precisely no one by now.

There's the narrator, the 'wifey' and of course, no matter the show, the 'villain'.

Married At First Sight has a lot of 'villains'. Some are very much justified because... you can't... just edit Bryce into Bryce, ya know?

Another of 2021's MAFS villains was bride Jaimie, who had a short and not-at-all sweet stint on the show after being matched with her fake-ex-husband Chris.

Like so many MAFS relationships, their fake marriage didn't go too well. They made it through one commitment ceremony, before calling it quits literally a day later.

Chris alleged Jaimie told him that the only reason she wrote Stay at the Commitment Ceremony was to save face.

He brought up how Jaimie only asked him to "stop being so nice because you're making me look bad" on camera, and Jaimie was horrified because yep, this made her look really, really bad. She called him a liar and Chris stormed out.

And that was that.

Well, not really. MAFS may be over but the drama never sleeps.

Jaimie has previously hinted about being unhappy at her MAFS portrayal in various Instagram posts, but she hasn't done much media.

After leaving the show, she addressed a few things in a photo caption, saying her 'handwashing' comments were a bad joke, rebuffing her 'princess' portrayal and claiming she did not ask anyone to fake anything.