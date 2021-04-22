An un-aired MAFS scene shows Jason saying how he really feels about Liam, and more in Celeb in 5.

1. An un-aired MAFS scene shows Jason saying how he really feels about Liam.

MAFS might have wrapped up for another season, but the drama is far from over.

And once again it involves Jason Engler, who has been heard sharing how he really feels about fellow groom Liam Cooper in an un-aired video.

In the clip, which was obtained by the Daily Mail, Jason tells the camera that he "doesn't care" about Liam's feelings following that viral video where he called him "ugly", "fat" and a "full-blown homosexual".

When asked by a producer if he knew why Liam ignored him at the reunion dinner party, Jason says in the clip, "I have absolutely no idea. I haven't spoken to Liam at all since [ending the experiment]".

The producer later told Jason that Liam was upset when he saw the original video.

"To be honest I don't actually care, Liam is someone who I would never ever associate with on the outside world, so you know. I don't actually care," Jason replied.

"He's not one of my boys, and will never, ever be one of my boys so... I haven't spoken to him. I haven't seen the guy."

Listen to The Spill, Mamamia's daily entertainment podcast. In this episode, Laura Brodnik and Keryn Donnelly chat about the double-standard around Zac Efron and his relationship. Post continues below.