The Twins recap Married at First Sight. When you're a d**k to your wife on national television.

We open on the couples preparing for the Commitment Ceremony, and yeah, Melissa and Bryce think that if this were the Olympics, they'd be coming home with gold.

How do we put this.

No.

If this were the Olympics, you would've been disqualified a week ago.

It turns out Samantha and Cameron haven't seen each other since the time Cameron went to the driving range and said his wife could come, if she wanted, which begs the question: what have either of you been doing for several days.

But are we making an effort to speak to each other? No, absolutely not.

But Cameron is considering staying in the experiment ever since he had a 15-20 minute conversation with Coco, where they bonded over how much they hate her husband, Sam. Cameron really enjoyed the moment they called Sam a pig, and relatedly, when they laughed about Sam wanting to date Victoria's Secret models. It's how all good love stories begin.

IT'S COMMITMENT CEREMONY TIME EVERYONE SHUT THE F*CK UP.