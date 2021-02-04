Filming for 12 hours a day and night time curfews: What MAFS is really like behind the scenes.

The dust has barely settled from the MAFS reunion but a new season of fake marriages is already coming our way.

Yep, season eight kicks off later this month and our lives will once again be consumed by drama, Instagram feuds, the throwing of beverages and the odd cheating scandal.

But behind the scenes, being a contestant on the show isn't just a simple walk down the aisle. In fact, the cast have to follow some pretty bizarre rules on set.

Watch the trailer for the upcoming season of Married At First Sight below. Post continues below.



Video via Channel Nine.

So before the new season premieres, we decided to take a look behind the curtain at what filming is really like (just in case you needed another reason not to join the show).

Here's everything we know that goes on behind the scenes.

1. If you have a fight behind the scenes, you need to pause and call a producer to come film it.

Yep, you read that correctly.

According to Michael Brunelli, contestants are told not to talk to eachother when the cameras aren't rolling. And if they do have a fight, they need to alert the producers STAT.

"One of the weirdest things when we were on MAFS was that they didn’t film all day, so when the camera crew left [at night], they told us, ‘Don’t learn anything about each other, don’t really talk to each other because it needs to be on camera'," he explained in a TikTok video.

"If you have a fight, you need to stop mid-fight, call the producer so they can bring the camera and can start recording… then you’ve got to keep going with the fight!"

2. The MAFS weddings are filmed multiple times.

It's turns out the contestants' wedding day isn't exactly the magical fairytale we're shown on TV.

Dan Webb from season six previously told Mamamia that "you do your wedding three or four times, so they can get different angles".

"They don't have music [when the bride walks down], it's pretty quiet," he laughs. "I didn't really enjoy my day, it was very stressful."

Season five star Carly Bowyer also said that her wedding day "was the longest day of my life".