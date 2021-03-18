A white man killed six Asian women in the US. Police say the suspect was having a "bad day".

A lone gunman undertook a number of calculated, deadly attacks at massage parlours in Georgia on Tuesday evening, local time.

Eight people were killed, including six Asian women.

It comes after a year of increasing racism and hate crime towards Asian in the United States which has coincided with the coronavirus pandemic, but investigators are not yet willing to confirm whether it was a racially motivated attack.

Watch: Cherokee County Sheriff's Office spokesman Captain Jay Baker on the gunman's motives.



Video via USA Today.

Five people were shot at Youngs Asian Massage Parlour in a strip mall near a rural area in Acworth, about 50km north of Atlanta, Cherokee County Sheriff's Office spokesman Captain Jay Baker said.

Two people died at the scene and three were transported to a hospital where two of them also died, Baker said.

Around 5.50pm police in the Buckhead neighbourhood of Atlanta, about 43 kilometres away, responded to a robbery and found three women dead from apparent gunshot wounds at Gold Spa.

While they were at that scene, they learned of a call reporting shots fired at another spa across the street, Aromatherapy Spa, and found a woman who appeared to have been shot dead inside the business.

"It appears that they may be Asian," Atlanta Police Chief Rodney Bryant said.

South Korea's Foreign Ministry said in statement on Wednesday that its diplomats in Atlanta have confirmed from police that four of the victims who died were women of Korean descent.

The suspect, 21-year-old Robert Aaron Long, was captured about 240 kilometres from Atlanta, in south-west Georgia about two-and-a-half hours later. He told authorities he was heading south to Florida, to carry out further attacks.

