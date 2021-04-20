Beck has made an official statement about ~that~ kissing video, and more in Celeb in 5.

1. “I thought it was my brother.” Beck has made an official statement about ~that~ kissing video.

Beck Zemek has a few things to saw about that kissing video we saw at the MAFS reunion.

In case you missed all the drama, Beck was seen kissing another guy in a video she filmed while she was back home looking after her sick dog. However, when she was confronted with the video at the reunion in front of her 'husband' Jake Edwards, she initially claimed it was... her brother.

Of course, that didn't go over to well.

However, speaking to 9Entertainment, Beck claimed that she did apparently think it was her brother in the video, at first.

"The footage went so fast and I didn't even really know what it was. I thought it was my brother. I had a few visitors come and go I was just so excited to see people and everyone was helping me out," she told the publication.

"But when watched back I was like, 'I know exactly what this is' so I had to be open and honest."

She also said that at the time there "wasn't thought of anything sexual or of cheating".

"Obviously emotions were high, I haven't been home in months. We shared kind of like an exciting kiss when we initially saw each other and that was it."

"It was literally, 'Thanks you're here. Amazing. Let's do this. Let's help out' and that was that," she said.