The "chief suspect" in the Madeleine McCann case who was never interviewed by police.

Twelve years after Madeleine McCann’s disappearance, the mysterious case continues to baffle the world.

The three-year-old, who vanished from her bed while on holiday in Portugal with her family in 2007, has arguably became one of the world’s most famous missing persons.

And now, amid the release of Netflix documentary The Disappearance of Madeleine McCann, the case and the hundreds of theories surrounding it are back in the spotlight once again.

Watch the official trailer for Netflix’s The Disappearance of Madeleine McCann here. Post continues below…

One of the most popular theories surrounding Madeleine McCann’s disappearance involves a local man, Euclides Monteiro.

Described in the media as a “junkie” and an “ex-jailbird”, Monteiro previously worked at the resort Madeleine and her family were staying at when Madeleine disappeared.

The 40-year-old, who passed away in a tractor accident in 2009, was fired from his job at The Ocean Club resort in Praia da Luz several months before Madeleine and her family stayed there.

But suspicions arose when phone records showed that Monteiro had returned to the resort after being fired, with police suspecting Monteiro may have returned to get revenge against his former employers.

At the time, a number of newspapers alleged that Monteiro may have stumbled upon Madeleine while attempting to steal from the McCanns’ room.