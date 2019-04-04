“It’s strange, the thing you remember": Kate McCann has recalled her last moments with Madeleine.

“Madeleine was obviously exhausted and her head sank down on her pillow intermittently, although she did join in with the babbled responses of her little brother and sister.”

Hours before she vanished without a trace from a Portuguese hotel room, a tuckered-out three-year-old Madeleine McCann was drifting off to sleep to the sounds of her mother reading ‘If you’re happy and you know it!’. Normal bedtime scenes for any toddler.

Little did her mother know, this would be the last bedtime story she would read to her little girl.

It was 2007 Madeleine went missing from her family’s holiday apartment while her parents and their friends - who later became known as the 'Tapas 7' - were having dinner at the Ocean Club restaurant nearby on the hotel grounds.

Now, Madeleine would be almost 16 - much too old to have her mother read bedtime stories.

Since the night Kate returned to the room, horrified to find her daughter's bed empty, Portuguese police and Scotland Yard have worked tirelessly trying to figure out what happened to the young girl. But so far, they have no answers. Only theories.

After almost 12 years of hoping for her safe return, new Netflix documentary “The Disappearance of Madeleine McCann” was released in a bid to shed some light on the case - a release that was not met with open arms from the McCann family, who are sceptical it will provide any help in the safe return of Maddie.

Watch the trailer for The Disappearance of Madeleine McCann below. Post continues after.

It also explores the theory that the McCann's were somehow involved in Maddie's abduction.

But despite the ongoing questions surrounding their involvement in the tragedy, Kate McCann's book “Madeleine McCann: Our Daughter’s Disappearance and the Continuing Search for Her”, speaks of nothing more than the heartache of a grieving mother.