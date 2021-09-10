Should I Watch It? The unbelievable new docu-series about a 'leggings cult' that ruined lives.

For more TV and movie recommendations, visit our Should I Watch It? hub page and sign up to our Should I Watch It? newsletter.

"Hey, girl! I know this is random... but I think you'd be a great addition to my team! I make lots of money from working from home, and I don't even have to work my normal 9-5 job anymore. Do you want to know more?"

Put your hand up if you've received a message like this before from a long-lost friend.

It might have been about essential oils or vitamins or skincare. And chances are that it was linked to a multi-level marketing company.

LuLaRoe is just one of hundreds of multi-level marketing companies worldwide.

Known for their buttery soft leggings and brightly patterned maxi skirts, the company went gangbusters in the United States after promising young mothers a work-from-home salvation.

But behind the LuLaRoe success story, there was a dark underbelly.

Below, we unpack what LuLaRich is about and deliver our verdict on whether you should watch it.

What's it about?

LuLaRoe was founded in 2012 by DeAnne Brady and her husband Mark Stidham.

The company, which was named after three of their granddaughters Lucy, Lola and Monroe, began in the couple's spare room.

As a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, DeAnne had a desire to create more options for comfortable yet modest women's clothing.

At first, she would sell brightly patterned maxi skirts and dresses at private home parties, and out of her car boot.

But within just a few years, LuLaRoe rapidly expanded.

Amazon Prime Video's new documentary series, LuLaRich, delves into the bizarre world of LuLaRoe, demonstrating how the company evolved from a small side hustle to a billion dollar clothing empire accused of misleading thousands of women with their multi-level marketing platform.

Over four episodes, the documentary uncovers how the clothing company recruited thousands of women across the US to sell their products.

As seen in the documentary, LuLaRoe required its 'consultants' to pay up to $10,000 as a buy-in fee for their first round of stock, which they then sold via their personal social media pages. (That buy-in fee has since been reduced.)

When a new consultant paid that buy-in fee, the person who recruited them would receive a bonus – even if the new consultant didn't sell any of their clothing stock.

While the people at the top were raking in tens of thousands of dollars per month, the people at the bottom were often left with stock that simply didn't sell, leaving them out of pocket or barely breaking even.

Things later went from bad to worse when many consultants alleged their LuLaRoe products were turning up defective and damaged.

As one woman in the trailer said, "The whole house smelled like dead fart leggings."

In January 2019, the Washington State Attorney General's Office filed a lawsuit against LuLaRoe, alleging that the company is an illegal "pyramid scheme".

Since then, several more lawsuits have been filed against the business.

Yet, to this day, LuLaRoe is still a functioning company.

LuLaRich features interviews with consultants previously involved with the company, with some alleging questionable business practices and even "cult" behaviour.

The documentary series also features exclusive interviews with DeAnne and Mark, who appear largely blasé about the claims.

Come for the...

The cult-like vibes.

Stay for the...

The behind-the-scenes stories that get more and more entertaining (and infuriating) as the series goes on.

What shows will it remind you of?

Fyre Fraud for the true crime comedy documentary style, Netflix's (Un)Well for the questionable practice, and On Becoming a God in Central Florida for the weird world of multi-level marketing.

How many episodes are there and how long are they?

There are four episodes ranging from 40 to 45 minutes long. All four episodes will premiere on Amazon Prime Video in Australia on September 10.

So, should you watch it?

If you like documentaries about scams or cults, you'll love LuLaRich.

As each episode of the four-part series airs, the LuLaRoe story becomes more and more entertaining and explosive.

Although much of the series is light-hearted in nature and shot in a way that conjures up images of flashy reality shows, LuLaRich features the stories of women that are genuinely moving, unbelievable, and infuriating.

Created by the famed directors of Fyre Fraud, LuLaRich is definitely worth watching.

LuLaRich premieres on Amazon Prime Video on September 10.



