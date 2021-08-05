Should I Watch It? Cruel Summer, the twisty new series about a teen who disappears.

For more TV and movie recommendations, visit our Should I Watch It? hub page and sign up to our Should I Watch It? newsletter.

Everybody has wanted to be somebody else.

In Cruel Summer, Amazon Prime Video's new psychological thriller series, Jeanette Turner wants to be Kate Wallis.

Or she at least wants to be like Kate Wallis. Beautiful Kate has her life together. Her family are wealthy and her boyfriend Jamie is dreamy as hell.

There's no way Jeanette can be Kate though.

Watch: The trailer for Cruel Summer. Post continues below video.

Kate is the most popular girl in their town, and nerdy little Jeanette, with her messy hair and braces, is... nothing like her. Or is she?

In episode one, Jeanette longingly watches Kate - hanging out with her friends, kissing her boyfriend - from a short distance at their local mall, mustering up the courage to talk to her and is surprised to learn Kate knows her name.

Image: Amazon Prime Video.