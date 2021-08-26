Should I Watch It? Kevin Can F**k Himself, the new dark sitcom with a murderous twist.

For more TV and movie recommendations, visit our Should I Watch It? hub page and sign up to our Should I Watch It? newsletter.

From the moment the first scene of Kevin Can F**k Himself appears on your screen, you'll be transported back to the once-nightly ritual of indulging in old-school sitcoms.

The new Amazon Prime Video series opens in working class Worcester, Mass, where Allison McRoberts (played by Annie Murphy) lives with her cable-installer husband Kevin (played by Eric Petersen).

In the opening scenes of the series, Allison is seen standing in her warmly lit living room, which is shot in a classic multi-camera format, as her husband plans their 10th "rageaversery" — an annual booze-filled party to celebrate their wedding anniversary.

While standing in the living room, Allison acts like any other typical sitcom wife. She's holding a laundry basket, and she makes a few playful jokes at her husband's expense.

But when she walks into the kitchen, out of Kevin's presence, the mood quickly shifts.

The room is drab and dark, and shot with a modern single-camera set-up. The persistent laugh track playing in response to Kevin's comments is gone. And the sitcom wife, Allison McRoberts, is quietly coming undone.

Below, we unpack what Kevin Can F**k Himself is about and deliver our verdict on whether you should watch it.

What's it about?

The idea for Kevin Can F**k Himself came about when series creator Valerie Armstrong was listening to two actresses on a podcast.

When the two actresses spoke about how women are cast as wives that serve purely as "setup machines" on sitcoms, Armstrong immediately had an idea for a series.

"The job of the show is making that wife, that beautiful, put-upon, supposedly naggy wife, a real person," Armstrong told Entertainment Weekly.

"How did that woman actually get stuck in this situation? And how does she get out?"

Image: Amazon Prime Video.