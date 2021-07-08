Should I Watch It? Luxe Listings, the new "Selling Sunset" that's set in Sydney's Eastern Suburbs.

For more TV and movie recommendations, visit our Should I Watch It? hub page and sign up to our Should I Watch It? newsletter.

From the moment the first few scenes of Luxe Listings Sydney flash across your screen, it's clear that you're about to enter a very different world.

From fast cars and flashy watches to multimillion-dollar beachside mansions, the new Amazon Prime Video series transports viewers to the luxurious world of Sydney's elite real estate market.

Described as a mix between Selling Sunset and Million Dollar Listing, the new six-episode series is an incredibly pervy watch.

Below, we unpack what the series is about and deliver our verdict on whether you should watch it.

What's it about?

Luxe Listings Sydney follows three elite agents as they negotiate multi-million-dollar deals among Sydney's hyper-competitive real estate market.

There's D'Leanne Lewis, an award-winning real estate agent and single mother who has been working in the industry since her late teens.

There's Gavin Rubenstein, the founder of The Rubenstein Group at Ray White who is almost always seen wearing a flashy suit.

And there's Simon Cohen, a successful buyer's agent who works alongside former model turned associate Tammy Soglanich.

Across six episodes, the show transports viewers into the lives of the three agents as they embark on the fast-paced world of buying and selling high-end, luxury real estate in Sydney.

In fact, the new series showcases over a quarter of a billion dollars' worth of Sydney real estate.

There are beachside mansions, endless indoor and outdoor pools, futuristic car garages, impressive harbour views, and even a house with an asking price of $55 million. (Yes, $55 million.)

D'Leanne Lewis and Simon Cohen. Image: Amazon Prime.