Should I Watch It? Feel Good, the Netflix show that sometimes doesn't.

For more TV and movie recommendations, visit our Should I Watch It? hub page and sign up to our Should I Watch It? newsletter.

A word of warning: Feel Good, comedian Mae Martin's semi-autobiographical Netflix series, doesn't always do what it says on the tin.

Yes, there are deeply warming, satisfying moments, but they're rarely allowed to linger. And that's kind of the point.

Watch: Both seasons of Feel Good are available to stream on Netflix. Post continues below.



Video via Netflix





The British-based show, now in its second season, is about Mae's quest for satisfaction.

A recovering cocaine addict, Mae replaces drugs with the natural, oxytocin-driven high of love, diving headlong into a relationship with George (played by Charlotte Ritchie), a repressed London school teacher who has only ever previously dated men.

Their partnership is intense, endearing, frustrating, bitter, chaotic, with each contributing their own strengths and neuroses. As Mae puts it in the BAFTA-nominated first season, "She’s like a dangerous Mary Poppins, and I’m Bart Simpson."

It's in the second season that we gain a deeper understanding of the 'why' behind each of these people, particularly Mae who begins to confront a traumatic past and grapple with gender identity.

Come for the...

Lisa Kudrow cameo.

The former Friends star's talent is on full display as Mae's brittle, embattled mother, Linda.

Linda, an author who is working on an "extremely graphically violent novel", can trace Mae's neediness all the way back to the womb: "Why else would my body have expelled you four weeks premature? You were sapping my resources."

Lisa Kudrow and Adrian Lukis star as Mae's Parents, Linda and Malcolm. Image: Netflix.