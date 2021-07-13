Should I Watch It? The White Lotus, the new dark comedy about rich people behaving badly.

For more TV and movie recommendations, visit our Should I Watch It? hub page and sign up to our Should I Watch It? newsletter.

In the opening scene of Binge's new dark comedy The White Lotus, Shane Patton (Jake Lacy) sits alone in an airport departures lounge.

As he waits to head home, a nearby couple strike up a conversation, asking Shane where he stayed during his time in Hawaii.

"The White Lotus," he replies, reluctantly.

Watch the trailer for The White Lotus below. Post continues after video.



Video via HBO.

"Our guide says someone was killed there," the woman in the couple responds.

A back and forth ensues until, finally, Shane explodes.

"No offence, but leave me the f**k alone," he shouts.

As Shane walks over to a nearby window, he watches as a coffin is carefully loaded onto the plane that he is waiting to board.

But before we can find out who is inside it, the series moves backwards in time, transporting us "one week earlier" to a luxury resort in Hawaii.

It's a small taste of what's to come in this hilarious yet unsettling genre-bending series.

Below, we unpack what The White Lotus is about and deliver our verdict on whether you should watch it.

What's it about?

Created, written and directed by Mike White, The White Lotus follows the lives of the staff and guests at a luxury Hawaiian resort over the course of a week.

From the very first episode, The White Lotus introduces viewers to the type of characters that you would never want to spend time with. Especially at an exclusive tropical resort.

Alexandra Daddario as Rachel and Jake Lacy as Shane in The White Lotus. Image: HBO.