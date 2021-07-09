Should I Watch It? Gossip Girl, the new reboot that was causing waves before it even aired.

Gather round, wannabe-Upper East siders.

The reboot of our favourite problematic 2000s teen drama is finally here, and hoyyy boy has it made a splash.

The first episode of the new series dropped on Binge on July 8, introducing us to a whole new group of Upper East Side high schoolers who backstab, betray, and look really good doing it.

Below, we unpack what the series is about and deliver our verdict on whether you should watch it.

What's it about?

Rather than a direct reboot, the new Gossip Girl series is kind of like the older series' woke distant cousin.

The series returns us to prestigious Upper East Side high school Constance Billard, where uniform regulations are not a thing and a new cast of very intimidating Gen Z students are living their glamourous and rebellious lives.

We're introduced to a new core group on the steps of the Met, similar only in number to our old frenemies Blair, Serena et al.

There's queen bee Julien and her friends/henchmen Monet and Luna, her boyfriend Obie, plus pansexual Max, who is as close to Chuck Bass are we get this time, and his friends, Aki and Audrey.

Image: Binge.

Then there's Zoya, the 'outsider' who also happens to be Julien's half-sister. She's nicknamed 'Little Z', a nod to Jenny Humphrey but also hopefully not a foreshadowing of her character's future (Jenny was the worst and we all know it).

In episode one, Gossip Girl - the long-quiet blog which once ruled the lives of Constance students - is revived (on Instagram, of course) and begins to spread gossip about the current group.