It’s the moment we’ve been waiting for...

The moment when our two favourite things collide mid-air: A sex toy and a whopping great big sale.

Yup, Lovehoney is blessing the world with a corker 50 per cent off some of their most popular products in their Click Frenzy sale.

So, whether you’re looking for a new toy to add to your bedside table, a bundle kit to spice up your after-hours-rumbles, or want to experiment with something new, now is a great time to start shopping.

In our humble opinion, masturbation is one of the best (and enjoyable) forms of self-care. Exploring new kinks and finding out where your limitations lay is all part of finding out who you are. Sexual empowerment can only be found once you’ve crossed that bridge, and sex toys can be a great travel buddy for that journey.

So, without further ado, here are our top picks from the Lovehoney Click Frenzy sale.

