'I'm a lifestyle writer. Here are 10 things I'm eyeing off in the Click Frenzy sales.'

The sales are here, and they couldn't have come at a better time.

After a stressful year, many of us are in the mood to shop - personally, I feel like treating myself to some new clothes, home decor, and beauty products ahead of the festive season.

Sales are also the perfect opportunity to get your Christmas shopping done nice and early, without completely breaking the bank.

Watch Mamamia's Clare Stephens review non family friendly fashion. Post continues below.



Video via Mamamia.

The big sale of the month is Click Frenzy 2021. It starts at 7pm on Tuesday, 9 November, and will run for 53 hours until midnight, Thursday, 11 November.

The sale, named Click Frenzy The Main Event, will involve over 500 brands, offering fashion, technology and homeware products at seriously slashed prices.

And besides brands getting on board and hosting their own sales, Click Frenzy will be having their own flash sales called Go Wild, where if you're lucky you can get your hands on products that are 99 per cent off. Think an Apple iPhone 12 for $12 and Balenciaga Wallet for $4. Yep, really.

With so much on sale (frankly it's a little overwhelming), I've listed the 10 products at the top of my wishlist.

Here are my top Click Frenzy picks.

Image: The Iconic and Mamamia.