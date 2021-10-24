The 6 best cock rings for solo and couple play, ranked.

When you think of a cock ring, images of the typical black silicone cock ring that sits at the base of the shaft to delay ejaculation probably pop up in your mind. ...But that is just where it starts. Trust us.

There’s a whole new world out there, with cock rings designed for pleasuring the wearer and their partners during sex. So there's never been a better time to pick up a cock ring to experiment with.

Cock rings can be worn in many ways, from hugging the shaft, worn around the balls, or even both at the same time, they can help delay ejaculation, strengthen your erection, and prolong sexual stamina so you can last even longer.

Whether you feel submissive and want your partner to take control via an app on their phone, or want to stimulate your partner’s clitoris during intercourse - as, let's be honest, trying to fit a hand between the two of you during a sweaty session in the dark is almost impossible.

So, without further ado, here are all the best cock rings you’ll be dying to add to your basket. (And before you ask, yes, they all come in discreet packaging. You're welcome.)

Image: Supplied.