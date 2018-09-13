Before Samantha X entered the sex industry, before she became the highest paid escort in the country, she imagined it would be wild life, full of excitement and surprise.

The reality proved to be much more vanilla; less “swinging from chandeliers”, more sitting around the kitchen table.

“The requests I got from men were very, very basic,” the escort/madam/writer told Mamamia‘s Sealed Section podcast.

“[My services were] an outlet for men and women to act out their fantasies, which in some cases can just be being held or being listened to in a safe, non-judgemental space.”

Video by Mamamia

BUT… There were a few notable exceptions to this bland buffet. And they all came from blokes in the same industry.

“Let me tell you something; all doctors are really kinky,” Samantha said. “Out of the five kinky requests I’ve ever had, they were all from people in the medical profession.”

(If you’re trying really hard not to picture your GP naked right now… yeah, us too.)