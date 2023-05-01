'I tried the *identical* dupe for Charlotte Tilbury's Flawless Filter. Here are my honest thoughts."

Mamamia’s Tried and Tested series is your weekly review of the latest to hit our desks in beauty, health and wellness. You won’t find any #sponsored content here, just honest, relatable and independent advice. This week, Senior Lifestyle Writer Erin Docherty reviews the new MCoBeauty Flawless Glow to see if it’s worth the hype.

Everyone knows MCoBeauty always brings the goods when it comes to affordable products that look, feel and act the same as the spendy stuff.

The products become the kind of stuff everyone in the You Beauty Facebook group froths over on the regular. (If you're not already a member, please do yourself a favour, friend).

Watch: Remember that time I tried 10 pumps of foundation on my face? I do. Post continues below.



Video via Mamamia

Now, you might've realised the brand is like a spinning door of new launches and literally churns out a new product every three seconds. It can be hard to keep up with them — but it was their most recent launch that grabbed my attention.

Because as this fresh, newborn product wandered its way across my desk, I immediately mistook it for someone else. Quite a famous product, in fact.