Elle Fanning lost a role for being 'unf**kable'. She was 16 years old at the time.

Asked how she heard that and kept going, Fanning said she was always "immensely confident" as a young star.

Fanning has been acting since she was two years old, when she played the younger version of her sister Dakota Fanning's characters in Taken and I Am Sam.

"I've always been confident but of course, you're growing up in the public eye, it's weird," she said.

"I'll look at photos now which I remember back then. I'll look at paparazzi photos when I was, you know, you're 12 years old... is that a good thing to see such a mirror of yourself at that age?

"I don't feel like it damaged me, but it definitely made me very aware of myself. But I don't regret it, I'm happy that I found what I love from a young age because I have grown."

Natasha Lyonne also recalled her experiences as a young teen auditioning for 1997's Lolita remake.

"It was like 'Can you eat this banana, slowly?' and I remember that I was already a bit of a tough guy, so I was like [in a low voice] 'so, you mean to eat the banana slowly?' But it's sick."

Lyonne said that one of the greatest parts of success in Hollywood was being able to be more selective and avoid dangerous experiences.

"Being able to find a measure of autonomy, that’s the blessing of having some success. You can be a little more selective and wise about what you’re stepping into."

Feature image: Getty.