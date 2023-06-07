Elle Fanning lost a role for being 'unf**kable'. She was 16 years old at the time.

Elle Fanning has shared "disgusting" feedback she received after auditioning for a film in her teens.
Fanning, who stars in The Great on Stan, appeared on The Hollywood Reporter's Comedy Actress Roundtable, alongside Ayo Edebiri (The Bear), Devery Jacobs (Reservation Dogs), Natasha Lyonne (Poker Face), Jenna Ortega (Wednesday) and Sheryl Lee Ralph (Abbott Elementary).
She recalled auditioning for a 'father-daughter road trip comedy' as a 16-year-old.
She said she was "very protected" as a child star in Hollywood, but had heard why she wasn't cast in the role from someone outside her team.
"I've never told this story, but I was trying out for a movie. I didn't get it. I don't even think they ever made it, but it was a father-daughter road trip comedy," Fanning began.