Face masks, hot chips and poolside beers: How the stars got ready for the Logies.

The Logies are back, and we couldn't be more excited.

After two years, we're here to give you a reminder: the process of getting ready for the annual Logie Awards is just as important as posing for the red carpet.

This year, nominees, hosts and invited guests have proven they are very aware of just how invested the public is in the ∼ process ∼, and have documented their entire day right up to the moment they walk the red carpet.

So far, we've seen sheet masks, celebs practicing their poses for the red carpet and just about everything else you can imagine.

As a result, we've compiled a list of just about everything celebrities got up to in the hours leading up to the 62nd Logie Awards.

Ada Nicodemou

Ada Nicodemou showed fans her look for the night before gracing the red carpet. Image: Instagram @adanicodemou.

Sarah Harris

Sarah Harris touching up before the 62nd annual Logie Awards. Image: Instagram @whatsarahsnapped.