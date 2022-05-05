'I got my hands on Go-To's new hydrating serum. Here are my honest thoughts.'

Mamamia’s Tried and Tested series is your review of the latest to hit our desks in beauty, health and wellness. You won’t find any #sponsored content here, just honest, relatable and independent advice. This week, Mamamia's Senior Health and Beauty Writer reviews Go-To's Much Plumper Skin.

I did! I really, really did. And goodness, I'm EXCITED to share my thoughts with you.

In case you had your AirPods in and missed everything, Go-To Skincare just released a new product - their very first hyaluronic acid serum. Eeeep! I can almost hear my flaky face celebrating (keep it down, pls. I'm trying to write).

It's called Much Plumper Skin, and it's $48.

Anyone who has skin on their face gets excited when Go-To releases a new product, so I'm obviously very keen to give it a whirl/invite it over for a long lunch and discuss politics.

And since everyone (my mum) repeatedly (once) asked me if it was any good, I thought I'd also share my thoughts with you and give you my very real verdict on whether it's worth buying.

Watch: Speaking of Go-To... here's how Zoe Foster- Blake's makeup routine has changed since becoming a mum. Post continues below.