"They've gone for a white woman earning 30 per cent less." Mamamia recaps the Logies.

And the Gold Logie winner is…
Surprise, surprise - it’s Hamish Blake!
He has won big tonight, scoring the Most Outstanding Entertainment or Comedy Program for Lego Masters, winning the Bert Newton Award for Most Popular Presenter and now the Gold.
To his wife Zoe Foster Blake he said: "My beautiful wife, you don't get to stand up here with amazing people behind you, and you're the most amazing of people. Shout out to my kids, my kids are the favourites of favourites. They can't be here, they got last-minute fake ids and they're out clubbing. I know they will watch this tomorrow on YouTube. Winning an award is nice, but obviously the best award is being your dad."
He also spoke about the industry and the challenges it faced during COVID-times.
"It's been a really weird couple of years for the TV industry. We're super lucky to have kept working through this. We wouldn't be here without the people watching from home. Thank you and goodnight!"
Good on you, Hamish.
That’s all from us tonight folks! Happy Logies.
A rundown of the night’s winners.
Here’s a bit of a recap of who won big tonight! The winners:
Most Outstanding Entertainment or Comedy Program: Lego Masters.
Most Popular Drama Program: Home and Away.
Most Popular Lifestyle Program: Travel Guides.
Most Popular Reality Program: MasterChef Australia.
Most Outstanding Sports Coverage: Olympic and Paralympics Games Tokyo 2020.
Most Popular Comedy Program: Have You Been Paying Attention.
Most Popular Australian Actor or Actress in an International Program: Jacki Weaver.
Most Outstanding Reality Program: I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here.
The Bert Newton Award for Most Popular Presenter: Hamish Blake.
Most Popular Actress: Kitty Flanaghan, Fisk.
Most Popular Panel or Current Affairs Program: The Project.
Graham Kennedy Award for Most Popular New Talent: Tony Armstrong
Most Popular Actor: Guy Pearce, Jack Irish.
Most Outstanding Children’s Program: Bluey.
Most Popular Entertainment Program: Googlebox Australia.
Most Outstanding Miniseries or Telemovie: Fires.
Most Outstanding Supporting Actor: Colin Friels, Wakefield.
Most Outstanding Supporting Actress: Heather Mitchell, Love Me.
Most Outstanding Factual or Documentary Program: Incarceration Nation.
Most Outstanding News Coverage or Public Affairs Report: The Project for the Brittany Higgins Interview.
Most Outstanding Actress: Anna Torv, The Newsreader.
Most Outstanding Actor: Richard Roxburgh, Fires.
Most Outstanding Drama Series: The Newsreader.
Lisa Wilkinson's interview with Brittany Higgins wins a Logie.
The Project won a Logie for Most Outstanding News Coverage or Public Affairs Report in relation to co-host Lisa Wilkinson's interview with Brittany Higgins.
It was the interview that stopped the nation and sparked a national conversation.
In accepting the award, Lisa said: "Thank you so much for this incredible honour. After 40 years in journalism, this interview and this story is by far the most important work I have ever done and I knew it from the very first phone call I had early last year with a woman who said her name was Brittany Higgins. Four incredible tense and sleepless weeks later, when our story went to air the entire country knew the name Brittany Higgins."
She went on to say that Brittany warned her before the story went to air that it would be seen by many of the most powerful people in this country, not as a human problem, but as a political problem.
"Brittany Higgins was a political problem. And governments tend to like political problems to go away. But Brittany never did," Lisa said.
"The truth is this honour belongs to Brittany. It belongs to a 26-year-old woman's unwavering courage. It belongs to a woman who said: 'Enough'. It belongs to a woman who inspired more than 100,000 similar pissed-off exhausted fierce women and men to take to the streets right across the country to roar in numbers too big to ignore. Brittany, thank you for trusting me."
Logies 2022 In Memoriam.
The Logies 2022 In Memoriam has remembered the stars, writers, camera operators, crew, journalists, makeup artists, and other beloved industry colleagues the world of Australian television has lost over the past few years.
The In Memoriam segment included Gold Logie veteran Bert Newton, cricketing legends and commentators Rod Marsh, Andrew Symonds and Shane Warne and singer Helen Reddy.
Actors David Gulpilil Ridjimiraril Dalaithngu and Dieter Brummer, chef Margaret Fulton, presenters Jonathan Coleman and Jeanne Little were also recognised.
Tony Armstrong wins Most Popular New Talent.
ABC presenter Tony Armstrong won the Graham Kennedy Award For Most Popular New Talent.
"There is a lot of people I need to thank end," he said as he accepted his award.
"The old cheese, my mum, she is a superstar, has done everything for me and has been a superstar and I would not be up here without her so a big thanks to her and please give her a clap, she will love it back home."
Chrissy Swan’s and Karl Stefanovic’s awkward moment.
Chrissy Swan saved her best roast for Karl Stefanovic while the pair were presenting an award on stage.
“I came to the rehearsal, so I get to do the honours,” she said.
“I was having cocktails, living my best life and getting on it,” he replied.
Bert Newton honoured.
The late Bert Newton has been honoured at this year’s Logies.
To celebrate his achievements and contributions to the entertainment industry, one of the awards was renamed in his honour: the inaugural Bert Newton Award for Most Popular Presenter.
The late presenter was a four-time Gold Logie winner himself, and he became synonymous with The Logie Awards, hosting it a total of 20 times and claiming 15 wins.
It was handed out by none other than Bert’s wife, Patti Newton. "What am I going to do without him"? Patti said on stage. "I actually didn't think I could do this tonight. It's still very raw."
Hamish Blake was bestowed with the award.
Patti kept Bert close to her, wearing a diamond-encrusted “Bert” necklace. As she said on the red carpet: “Bert is with me tonight, he’s close to my heart and I know he’ll help me out. Hopefully he pops some words in my head because I’m bloody terrified.”
Dylan Alcott and Tony Armstrong’s powerful words.
Australian of the Year Dylan Alcott and ABC presenter Tony Armstrong hosted an award, and while presenting they had some powerful things to say.
Tony acknowledged the First Nations people for having them on their land.
Dylan also took a moment to acknowledge that a man who uses a wheelchair and an Aboriginal man were hosting at the Logies.
“To be honest, having an Indigenous man and a guy in a wheelchair up here, on commercial TV... We’ve got a long way to go, but it’s massive,” Alcott said.
And when the Olympic and Paralympics Games Tokyo 2020 won the Most Outstanding Sports Coverage, Dylan became emotional, which was beautiful to see.
The Logies opens with a bang thanks to Julia Morris.
Gold Logie nominee Julia Morris is the first presenter of the night, and she’s started things off chaotically, which we love.
"What sort of night do we have ahead of us when they let a loose unit like me open the show," she said. "The deal was that I could open the show as long as I dressed like a man. Instead of a rich white man opening the show, they've gone for a white woman earning 30 per cent less."
She continued: "Our gold nominees tonight are very worthy hard-working bunch of people. Do allow me to point out each of the male gold nominees have already actually won the Gold Logie. The magnificent Ray Meagher won the Gold Logie in 2010. We've got Hamish Blake who won his gold in 2012. And of course we are not legally allowed to talk about when Tom Gleeson won The Logies."
And then Julia did a bit of a dance number. Iconic.
Neighbours stars have one last red carpet moment.
The cast of Neighbours are having their final hurrah at the Logies.
The cast from the iconic Ramsay Street soap came out in full force with familiar faces such as April Rose Pengilly, Georgie Stone, Stefan Dennis, Ryan Moloney, and more.
Airing since 1985, it was announced that the hit show will be finishing for good in August this year. So the Logies is the perfect time to say goodbye to our Neighbours on the red carpet.
The Gold Logie stars are on the carpet!
We’ve seen the stunning Julia Morris and Melissa Leong speaking together about the prospects of either of them winning big.
Tom Gleeson is of course the reigning Gold Logie winner, and he’s also up for gold tonight.
And unlike his previous Gold Logie experience, this time he has decided not to campaign.
Speaking to Sydney Morning Herald on the carpet, he said he feels as though he is like the “teal independents” in the ‘Logie election’.
“I’m the only Gold Logie nominee from the ABC. So the other nominees might see their votes split by network allegiances, and then I’ll pick up all the leftover votes. I’m shaking things up, I am the teal independent of the Gold Logie nominees,” he laughed.
Referencing the likelihood of winning Gold again, he said: “I stood on stage and told everyone in the room what I thought of them. It was great, but can I get away with that again? Unlikely.”
As for Karl Stefanovic, he had a thing or two to say about his mate and fellow Gold Logie nominee Hamish Blake.
“Boo Hamish,” Karl said with a laugh while holding a cardboard cut-out of his own face. He then said to 9Honey: “If I win gold, if I don't win gold, I won't be going to bed. I'm right now imagining tomorrow morning, it's not pretty.”
Julia Morris' shoe mishap.
Comedian and television host Julia Morris - a Gold Logie nominee this year - has shared on her Instagram that she's just had a bit of a shoe mishap, and you've got to love her humour.
She went live in an Instagram video saying: "Well gang, I'm at the Logies, I've come inside and done all my red carpet grown-up stuff. I've just come inside and have a go at this," she said while showing off her high heel shoe with the heel snapped off.
The blue heels were from Aquazzura - which is pretty luxe.
"So that's good for the Logies... f**k," she said with a laugh. "So they're going to be fun. I reckon I've been planning the outfit for a month - built around these shoes. Guess what now happens! Trainers."
She held up a pair of glittery and fabulous sneakers.
We love you Julia - rock the trainers!
The stars are on the red carpet.
The celebs are coming out in full numbers on the red carpet at the Logies!
We’ve seen plenty of outfits already on social media, and the televised broadcast of the red carpet begins at 7:00pm AEST. Highlights so far have been the following:
For a full look at everyone who was on the red carpet and their stunning looks, check out our story with every single look from the red carpet: Every look from the glitziest Logies red carpet we've seen in years.
What really happens behind the scenes of the Logies.
The Logies are a big deal in the entertainment industry. But what exactly happens at the Logies?
We have the answers!
How is the seating chart organised?
As anyone who has watched the Logies would know, the awards ceremony room is set up with MANY tables. With around 800 guests attending the 2022 Logies, the event's organiser said to the Sydney Morning Herald that network-specific clusters are usually the go-to.
And understandably, if you're up for an award or if you are considered to be more 'A-list' or 'B-list', the closer to the front of the stage you will be. This also accounts for who is invited to the awards - media, TV personalities and actors, a few famous musicians, many of the talented people behind the productions, TV execs and head-honchos.
How long does it take to get ready?
The work it takes for some to get ready for the Logies is incredible.
We often see plenty of before-hand pics on Instagram of the celebs dousing their skin with serums, some shimmery highlight and a sheet mask or two. And even though the Logies is a late afternoon/nighttime event, you better believe they start getting ready in the morning.
As Sonia Kruger - one of the Gold Logie nominees for 2022 - said to WHO, she spends a few days in preparation for the big night.
"I like to start from the top down, so my hair will usually be freshly highlighted and I try to get in for a facial a few days before the event to make sure my skin is as hydrated as possible. Then a manicure and pedicure and finally a spray tan."
Lisa Wilkinson has also previously listed all the products she and her team have used on her to get ready for the Logies. You can read about it here.
How long are the stars on the red carpet for?
Simply put, it depends on the person.
Of course, the Logies are no Met Gala where Kim Kardashian or Beyonce are on the carpet for a hot minute. Instead in Australia, the nation's A-listers usually spend a far greater amount of time on the red carpet at the Logies in comparison to US events.
But as Jessie and Clare Stephens noted back in 2019 when they were on the red carpet, some stars were simply "too famous" to come and up and speak to them for interviews.
But interestingly, the likes of Carrie Bickmore, Lisa Wilkinson, Hamish Blake, Zoe Foster Blake, Waleed Aly, Andy Lee and Rebecca Harding were on the 2019 red carpet for "an hour and a half, and were nice the whole entire time".
What do people eat at the Logies?
Given the Logies has relocated to The Star Gold Coast in recent years, it makes sense that the casino/hotel would be in charge of the food.
At the most recent awards, guests were treated to a five-course menu that showcased local produce and took over "400 hours to prepare and execute". But the hotel room service after the awards is where it's at.
The gift bags down-low.
For most Logies, those in attendance have been bestowed with a goodie bag.
According to TV Week, guests in 2018 were given a gift bag worth around $1,600. It included plenty of beauty products, jewellery, a night's stay at The Star, a Mecca Max skincare pack, some wine and more.
As for this year, Channel Nine will be gifting their stars a gift bag valued at $3,400. It's mostly full of hair, makeup and beauty products including items from L'Oréal, Garnier, Lanolips and Glasshouse fragrance. Recipients of the gift bag also receive some Gold Coast-based theme park passes, a power bank and some hangover remedies.
And let's just say those hangover remedies may come in handy...
What's it like in the bathrooms?
Entertainment editor Angela Bishop said on Studio 10 that plenty of gossip, photo-taking, dress holding while going to the toilet and underwear changes take place in the women's bathrooms.
Margot Robbie has shared that the Logies' bathrooms represent a bit of a nightmare in her memory. During an interview on Jimmy Kimmel Live, Margot said the event was "one big p*ss up".
"Everyone gets absolutely hammered. People are drunk the next day going to work. I was 18, so of course I was very excited about going to the Logies. The second year I went, I got so drunk I passed out in one of the toilet stalls," she said. "I woke up and it happened to be in the one hour that the [venue] is closed for cleaning. There was no one there, and it was such a weird surreal experience."
There are also very few toilet breaks, given the Logies is filmed and broadcast live. As Lisa Wilkinson wrote in her memoir It Wasn't Meant to Be Like This, she first properly met her co-host Karl Stefanovic after exiting the Logies' bathrooms.
During the commercial break she went to the bathroom, only to be locked out of the ceremony room for not making it back in time, therefore having to wait for the next commercial break to re-enter. And who else was temporarily locked out other than Stefanovic! And soon after that meeting, they became co-hosts on the TODAY show.
Do the celebrities get up to some naughty antics?
At the Logies event itself, the stars are often on their best behaviour except for one or two rogue celebs. But it's the afterparty and back at The Star hotel rooms where they have some proper fun.
There's been plenty of highly publicised stories on the matter - for example, who could forget the fact Karl Stefanovic turned up to his role on TODAY "still drunk" from the previous night's Logie Awards! As for what will happen this year - stay tuned...
Welcome to Mamamia’s TV Week Logie Awards live feed.
Happy TV Week Logie Awards!
It's a time for glitz, celebrity and glamour - or at least by Australian standards.
Welcome to Mamamia's live feed for Australia’s night of nights, or at least for the entertainment industry. And it’s a big night indeed given there’s been a two-year hiatus: Thanks, COVID.
We’ll be taking you through the biggest moments as they happen: a rundown of the nominees, the red carpet, any special moments and the biggest wins of the night.
The 62nd TV Week Logie Awards will take place tonight at Queensland’s Gold Coast Convention and Exhibition Centre at The Star.
The red carpet television coverage kicks off around 7:00pm AEDT which you can watch on Channel Nine or livestream on 9Now. The ceremony starts at 7:30pm AEDT.
