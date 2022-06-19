"They've gone for a white woman earning 30 per cent less." Mamamia recaps the Logies.

By Isabella Ross

The Logies are a big deal in the entertainment industry. But what exactly happens at the Logies?

We have the answers!

How is the seating chart organised?

As anyone who has watched the Logies would know, the awards ceremony room is set up with MANY tables. With around 800 guests attending the 2022 Logies, the event's organiser said to the Sydney Morning Herald that network-specific clusters are usually the go-to.

And understandably, if you're up for an award or if you are considered to be more 'A-list' or 'B-list', the closer to the front of the stage you will be. This also accounts for who is invited to the awards - media, TV personalities and actors, a few famous musicians, many of the talented people behind the productions, TV execs and head-honchos.

How long does it take to get ready?

The work it takes for some to get ready for the Logies is incredible.

We often see plenty of before-hand pics on Instagram of the celebs dousing their skin with serums, some shimmery highlight and a sheet mask or two. And even though the Logies is a late afternoon/nighttime event, you better believe they start getting ready in the morning.

As Sonia Kruger - one of the Gold Logie nominees for 2022 - said to WHO, she spends a few days in preparation for the big night.

"I like to start from the top down, so my hair will usually be freshly highlighted and I try to get in for a facial a few days before the event to make sure my skin is as hydrated as possible. Then a manicure and pedicure and finally a spray tan."

Lisa Wilkinson has also previously listed all the products she and her team have used on her to get ready for the Logies. You can read about it here.

How long are the stars on the red carpet for?

Simply put, it depends on the person.

Of course, the Logies are no Met Gala where Kim Kardashian or Beyonce are on the carpet for a hot minute. Instead in Australia, the nation's A-listers usually spend a far greater amount of time on the red carpet at the Logies in comparison to US events.

But as Jessie and Clare Stephens noted back in 2019 when they were on the red carpet, some stars were simply "too famous" to come and up and speak to them for interviews.

But interestingly, the likes of Carrie Bickmore, Lisa Wilkinson, Hamish Blake, Zoe Foster Blake, Waleed Aly, Andy Lee and Rebecca Harding were on the 2019 red carpet for "an hour and a half, and were nice the whole entire time".

What do people eat at the Logies?

Given the Logies has relocated to The Star Gold Coast in recent years, it makes sense that the casino/hotel would be in charge of the food.

At the most recent awards, guests were treated to a five-course menu that showcased local produce and took over "400 hours to prepare and execute". But the hotel room service after the awards is where it's at.

The gift bags down-low.

For most Logies, those in attendance have been bestowed with a goodie bag.

According to TV Week, guests in 2018 were given a gift bag worth around $1,600. It included plenty of beauty products, jewellery, a night's stay at The Star, a Mecca Max skincare pack, some wine and more.

As for this year, Channel Nine will be gifting their stars a gift bag valued at $3,400. It's mostly full of hair, makeup and beauty products including items from L'Oréal, Garnier, Lanolips and Glasshouse fragrance. Recipients of the gift bag also receive some Gold Coast-based theme park passes, a power bank and some hangover remedies.

And let's just say those hangover remedies may come in handy...

What's it like in the bathrooms?

Entertainment editor Angela Bishop said on Studio 10 that plenty of gossip, photo-taking, dress holding while going to the toilet and underwear changes take place in the women's bathrooms.

Margot Robbie has shared that the Logies' bathrooms represent a bit of a nightmare in her memory. During an interview on Jimmy Kimmel Live, Margot said the event was "one big p*ss up".

"Everyone gets absolutely hammered. People are drunk the next day going to work. I was 18, so of course I was very excited about going to the Logies. The second year I went, I got so drunk I passed out in one of the toilet stalls," she said. "I woke up and it happened to be in the one hour that the [venue] is closed for cleaning. There was no one there, and it was such a weird surreal experience."

There are also very few toilet breaks, given the Logies is filmed and broadcast live. As Lisa Wilkinson wrote in her memoir It Wasn't Meant to Be Like This, she first properly met her co-host Karl Stefanovic after exiting the Logies' bathrooms.

During the commercial break she went to the bathroom, only to be locked out of the ceremony room for not making it back in time, therefore having to wait for the next commercial break to re-enter. And who else was temporarily locked out other than Stefanovic! And soon after that meeting, they became co-hosts on the TODAY show.

Do the celebrities get up to some naughty antics?

At the Logies event itself, the stars are often on their best behaviour except for one or two rogue celebs. But it's the afterparty and back at The Star hotel rooms where they have some proper fun.

There's been plenty of highly publicised stories on the matter - for example, who could forget the fact Karl Stefanovic turned up to his role on TODAY "still drunk" from the previous night's Logie Awards! As for what will happen this year - stay tuned...