Every look from the glitziest Logies red carpet we've seen in years.

For the first time in two years, the TV WEEK Logie Awards are finally back, and the fashion is... better than EVER.

Due to COVID, we haven't been able to see much of our favourite Aussie stars strut their stuff down a red carpet. So there's something extra special about tonight's Awards as our celebrities put their best foot forward (sometimes literally) for the 62nd Annual Logie Awards.

The star-studded event is taking place on the Gold Coast, meaning glitz, glam, sequins, and LOTS of shiny material.

Here are all of the very best red carpet looks from the 2022 TV WEEK Logie Awards.

Waleed Aly

Waleed Aly for the 62nd annual TV WEEK Logie Awards. Image: Getty.

Hamish Blake and Zoe Foster Blake

Hamish and Zoe Foster Blake for the 62nd annual TV WEEK Logie Awards. Image: Getty.