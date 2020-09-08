Apparently Locky thought all the women on The Bachelor were "annoying", and more in Celeb in 5.

1. Um... apparently Locky thought all the women on The Bachelor were "annoying".

For the past four weeks, we've watched as Locky Gilbert tries to find love on The Bachelor. But apparently the 30-year-old didn't exactly enjoy his time on the show.

﻿

According to New Idea, Locky "kept complaining" when the contestants tried to fight for his attention.

"He thought the girls were annoying because they kept interrupting him and jumping in to have a chat," an on-set source supposedly told the publication. ﻿

Locky even apparently stormed out of a cocktail party after being interrupted by one of the girls.

"He had a huge tantrum after one of the girls interrupted his chat with Irena and yelled at producers to ‘get them all away from me!’ and walked out from the cocktail party," said the source.

"He was gone for over an hour while he calmed down. When he returned, he acted as if nothing had happened."

The source also claimed that Locky "didn't care about being fair" when it came to dividing his time between the girls.

"He openly said he couldn’t be bothered pretending to be nice to girls he wasn’t interested in. You could tell it was painful for him to spend time with girls he didn’t like. He had no patience for them."

Yikes.

The Bachelor continues on Wednesday at 7:30pm on Channel 10.

