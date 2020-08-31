The Bachelor's Bella Varelis has denied 'wanting to be an actress', and more in Celeb in 5.

1. "People like to fabricate stories." The Bachelor's Bella Varelis has denied 'wanting to be an actress'.

Bella Varelis wants everyone to know that she never wanted to be an actress.

The Bachelor frontrunner responded to a negative comment made on The Wash Instagram account, which claimed she moved to LA and tried to make it in the industry. ﻿﻿

"I've never moved to LA, I've never wanted or tried to be an actress in Australia, never wanted or tried to get work in LA and certainly am not acting on The Bachelor," Bella replied to the comment.

"People like to fabricate stories in order to maintain some sort of relevance and feel important. It’s unfortunate that you and many other people have believed it but I can confirm – my tears weren’t acting, they were real (hence why you’d think it was bad acting – because it wasn’t acting at all)."

The rumours all started when former Big Brother contestant Michael Beveridge told the Friendship Rose podcast that his ex-girlfriend told him that Bella was moving to LA to act.

Michael, who used to run an influencer management company with his ex-girlfriend, called up his ex to ask if she was still managing Bella.

"She's like 'Well I still get her work, but she moved to LA.' She [Bella] was like 'I'm moving to LA because I want to be an actress'," Michael explained on the podcast.

Bella also responded to Instagram comments that she "slept around with Bachie boys" after she previously dated Bachelorette contestant Sam Johnston, who appeared on Georgia Love's season.