A billionaire and a '90s heartthrob: Everything we know about Linda Evangelista's relationships.

Appearing on The Tonight Show with Jay Leno, the host asked about her relationship.

Leno: "How long have you and Kyle been going out?"

Evangelista: "A few years."

Leno: "Any plans? Do you want to get married?"

Evangelista: "I want to get married, and I drop hints all the time, and not even subtle hints, I come right out and beg. *laugh* I even cut out pictures of big huge engagement rings out of magazines and I put them on the refrigerator with little magnets! He treats me good."

The public display of affection from Evangelista must have worked in some capacity, because the couple became engaged later that year. But they never ended up walking down the aisle.

"They never got married, they lasted until 1998. And finally, I believe Linda finally said, 'look, it's do or die time. We get married, or it's over.' So Kyle said, 'I don't want to get married. I like things the way they are.' So Linda is the one that pulled the plug," Reid shared.

The pair released a statement saying they simply grew apart. “We’ll always remain friends, and our families are still close,” Evangelista said at the time.

Now in her 30s and single for the first time in a long while, Evangelista decided to uproot her life in New York and head to the French Riviera and put her modelling career on the back burner.

"Linda had been single, she was on her own. She decided she wanted to live on the French Riviera: who wouldn't. And so it was around this time she announced her retirement from modelling. She says she wanted a tranquil existence."