I spent an hour playing LEGO CITY with my two boys. This is what I learnt about them.

These holidays, we were extremely fortunate to be able to road test the brand new LEGO® CITY range. It felt like Christmas morning 2.0, and when it arrived, my boys - five and eight - looked about as excited as I do when my online shopping arrives.

Two very, VERY happy boys. Image: Supplied. For context, the LEGO® CITY range allows kids to build their very own world by connecting up all the different parts of the city - from the Skate Park to the Town Centre to the Family House - using Road Plates. The road plates have traffic lights, road signs, speed bumps, trees, and more, and connect to other road plates to expand the city. Unsurprisingly, my boys were attracted immediately to the Skate Park set up. They are both obsessed with skating and scooting, to the point where I had thought the 'toys' phase of their childhood had ended. For Christmas, they had asked for ‘scooter wheels’ and ‘scooter pegs’ or video games. As a result, I had subconsciously written off toys and the imaginary play development phase - clearly, too soon.

"Anything is possible." Image: Supplied. The first thing my eight-year-old noticed was a character who uses a wheelchair, which he thought was very 'cool and inclusive'. Immediately, he started getting him to do 'mad tricks' (his words, not mine), and making little whizzing noises. That’s different, I thought. I haven’t seen him play like this in a while.

Then, when setting up the other characters heads and bodies, he said excitedly, "I’m going to change things around. Because it’s LEGO® so I can. Anything is possible."