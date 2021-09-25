"Treat your inbox like a dryer." 5 work productivity hacks that actually... work.

If there's one thing working from home has taught us, it's that there's some real merit in the age old saying: "Work smarter, not harder."

With flexible working arrangements becoming more and more common around the globe, time spent in front of your computer screen is becoming much less important than your typical day's work output.

While for some that has meant longer days; littered with an unending cycle of procrastination, guilt and little productivity, others have found some sneaky tricks to get things done quickly and effectively.

And you bet we've mined their brains for all the wisdom they harbour.

From treating your inbox like a dryer to getting nomadic, here are five productivity hacks that will help you get through your workload quickly and easily.

Treat your inbox like a dryer.

Don't get us wrong, keeping up to date with your inbox can be important, but emails can also be a huge time waster in your workday, and that's why you need to start treating your inbox like a clothes dryer.

Yes, really.

According to organisational psychologist Dr Amantha Imber, far too many people dip in and out of their inbox throughout the workday, effectively spreading their workload across hours instead of in shorter intervals.

Think: taking your clothes out of the dryer one by one, 27 times throughout the day, rather than in one go.

"Research led by Professor Elizabeth Dunn from the University of British Columbia found the people that check their email just three times a day were significantly less stressed than those who constantly dip in and out," Imber said on the 8 Minutes To Change Your (Work) Life podcast.

But checking your inbox just three times a day or "batch checking" as Imber calls it, can reduce that pesky procrastination from creeping in.

