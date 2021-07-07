How to remove an avo pit with one hand, plus 7 other genius food hacks courtesy of the internet.

Listen up folks because we just stumbled upon a genius avocado hack that you need to tell the millennial in your life immediately (or pretty much anyone).

There's a TikTok video going around that shows the shockingly simple way to remove a pit from an avocado. And you don't have to do that risky knife trick or get grubby avocado hands. Big wins.

In the video, Sushi Chef and TikTok user @_mynameischo explains that you start by placing your index and middle finger on each side of the pit.

Then - this is where the magic happens - simply push the back of the avocado with your thumb and the pit just pops right out.

As someone who just made avocado toast for lunch, I can confirm this is a serious game changer.

And this isn't the only food hack that's blown our minds lately.

Here are seven other clever hacks courtesy of the internet.

How to make a fancy salami rose to spice up your cheese boards.

If you've been scrolling through TikTok lately, there's a good chance you've seen these nifty salami roses floating around. If you haven't, allow me to momentarily blow your mind.

Next time you make a cheeseboard, grab your slices of salami and layer them around the rim of a wine or champagne glass. Then turn the glass over and voila, you're left with a very fancy looking flower.

The quickest way to cut cherry tomatoes in half.

This one is brought to us by a chef, so you know it's a goodie.

French chef and TikTok user @pierre.le.chef has shared the simple way to cut cherry tomatoes in half. And all you need is a container lid.

How to keep food fresh when entertaining.

This is one to keep in the books for after lockdown.

If you serve food on a tray when you're entertaining, simply fill a second tray with water, freeze it and place it underneath to keep the food cool.

How to stop ingredients from sticking to measuring spoons.

If you've ever had to measure out honey or golden syrup, you know there's always some that ends up getting stuck to the spoon.

I personally get around this by just eyeballing the measurement and inevitability messing up my dish.

But TikTok user @myaspirationallife has shared a super easy trick that I will now continue to use forever.

The ridiculously easy way to juice a lemon.

Ok so this is some mind-blowing stuff right here.

Instead of chopping a lemon in half and squeezing the dear life out of it the next time you want juice, just grab a skewer and jab it into the bottom on the lemon. Bam. The juice comes pouring out.

The sushi-tortilla hack.

By now you've probably heard of the tortilla TikTok hack that took the world by storm earlier this year. Well, this is a fun variation using sushi. And it looks a lot more achievable than trying to make a roll.

The viral pasta chip hack.

Ok so technically this is more of a TikTok trend rather than a hack but it's still bloody genius.