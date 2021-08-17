Ever since moving out of home, there's a very long list of things I've learned how to do that no one taught me in school.

Only recently did I find out how to lodge a tax return (still confused tbh) and wash my woolen clothes without shrinking them (RIP three jumpers).

Since speaking to colleagues and friends in the Mamamia community, I've learned 34 adult life hacks you probably didn't know about (at least I didn't) that will make your life a hell of a lot easier. Here are all of them.

Cars.

1. There's a petrol pump marker that shows which side the petrol tank is on.

2. Keep a spare bottle of water in the side pocket of your car. You never know when you'll need a) hydration or b) water for your wipers.

3. When cleaning your car, use a cotton mop so you can reach the top. It’s like using a long-handled paint roller. You can use it for all over too.

4. Keep baby wipes in the car for kids, spills and to clean dust off the interior.

5. Keep hand sanitiser in the car if you are travelling in case you need to stop at dodgy public toilets with no soap.

Home.

6. Get a fancy water bottle and glass for your home desk so you're incentivised to drink water.

7. Buy a lint roller if you have a pet and keep it somewhere near your front door. Gets rid of the hair on the go.

8. Use a squeegee to get rid of dog hair on carpet/upholstered stuff.

9. Put an extra key ring on the main key for the house/set of keys so the highly used key is hanging out further than the rest. It makes it easy to grab it and that key will likely always fall into your hand to use quickly.

10. Buy good quality bedding, sheets, towels, etc. Good ones last much longer.

11. Store sheet sets in the matching pillowcase to keep the linen cupboard tidy.

Kitchen.

12. The cutlery basket in the dishwasher has sections to separate all the forks, knives and spoons so it takes less time to unpack.

13. Boil cinnamon sticks and let them simmer if you've cooked something smelly and can't get rid of the scent.