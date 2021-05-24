From makeup stains to shrinking: Women share their clothing hacks for fixing disasters.

We've all been there.

You're just about to leave for work and you look down to find a big ol' foundation stain on your brand new white top.

In a panic, you reach for whatever's closest to you and start rubbing it out. It's only then that you realise the rule is actually to dab, and you have in fact made it 1000 times worse.

At this point, you're left with a giant mess on your shirt much bigger than the one you had to start with... joy.

Thankfully, there's actually a really simple way to remove make up stains (and just about anything else you spill on your shirt).

And like all good hacks, they're brought to us by the clever people of TikTok.

But that's not all. We also asked the Mamamia community to share their handy clothing tricks they keep up their sleeves for when things go wrong.

From makeup stains to shrinking, here are seven clothing hacks to fix absolute disasters.