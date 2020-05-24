The Spill: Sunday's best entertainment and gossip news.

1. “I didn’t care if I lived or died.” Kyle Sandilands has opened up about his health struggles.

Earlier this week, Kyle Sandilands explained he has been living with a secret health condition during a preview of tonight’s 60 Minutes interview.

In the video, Kyle, 48, was teary-eyed when he looked at Jackie O and told her he’d been hiding a medical condition for some time.

“I love you and it’s been wonderful,” he said.

While it’s unknown what condition Kyle is referring to, the KIIS FM star has previously spoken openly about his poor health in the past.

Back in 2018, Kyle shared that he previously used cocaine when he was hosting Big Brother in 2008.

"Back in the day, bad drug addiction," he told Jackie O on air. "Migraines, I was self-medicating on my own illegal narcotics."

"How bad was it?" asked Jackie O.

"Oh you know, the divorce had happened and life wasn’t great back then so I buried my face into a big pile of cocaine to try and get over it. It didn’t work."

"The blood pressure, that’s what could have killed me," he added. "They said, ‘Listen, your blood pressure is so high continuously that at any stage you could just die.’ I was like, ‘Whatever’.

"I didn’t care if I lived or died. Isn’t that weird?"

To overcome his cocaine use, Kyle turned to a different drug.

"I got off that by hitting the weed, hard," he said.