"I love you and it's been wonderful." Kyle tells Jackie O about his secret 'health condition'.

Kyle Sandilands has explained he has been living with a health condition in secret, leaving his long-time radio co-host and friend Jackie ‘O’ Henderson visibly shaken.

In a preview for a 60 Minutes interview to be aired on Sunday night, Sandilands, 48, was teary-eyed when he looked at Henderson and told her he’d been hiding a medical condition for some time.

“I love you and it’s been wonderful,” he said.

The 60 Minutes preview shows an emotional Kyle and Jackie O. Post continues below video.

The preview then cuts to interviewer Karl Stefanovic pointing out that Sandilands is crying.

"Why?" Henderson asked.

"There's a condition that I've been diagnosed with that I haven't spoken to anyone about," Sandilands said, with the camera then showing Henderson wipe tears from her eyes.